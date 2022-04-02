Today is Saturday, April 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Ellia M. Burr, president of the Burr Company that manufactured machinery and structural iron products in Champaign, fell dead while driving his car to the curb in front of Terwilliger’s hardware store on North Neil Street.
In 1972, Republicans and Democrats were set to fight a major battle for political control of Champaign County government. With a first-of-its-kind election, control of county government would shift from rural to urban officials. On May 1, 27 people would take over what was then a 50-member county board of supervisors.
In 2007, come that summer, there could be another new place to get a cup of coffee in downtown Urbana. Ron Blakey and Ann Stokr planned to open a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch in the Stratford apartment building at 202 N. Race St.