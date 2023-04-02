Today is Sunday, April 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, hundreds of people visited the new hotel and cafe of William R. McClurg & Son on North Market Street during its formal opening.
In 1973, the Beach Boys rocked the Assembly Hall during a two-hour show with hits like “Barbara Ann” and “California Girls.” Mike Love and Al Jardine pointed out afterward the audience’s enthusiastic reaction.
In 2008, the Assembly Hall was named to the list of “Ten Most Endangered Historic Places” for 2008 by Landmarks Illinois, a statewide advocacy group. The group said the 400-foot-wide concrete dome had been declared eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and was ranked third in importance by a 1994 campus historic preservation plan behind Altgeld Hall and the Foellinger Auditorium.