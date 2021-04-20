Today is Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending up to $100,000 ($1.46 million in today’s dollars) for a county tuberculosis sanitarium. The site was just north of the Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana.
In 1971, an Illinois House committee approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Charles Clabuagh, R-Champaign, that would restrict registration of college students to vote in university communities. The vote was 13-4.
In 2006, by early May, Philo residents would be able to see a doctor without leaving town. The Philo Village Board decided to approve an agreement with Dr. Sue Mantell of Sidney to lease the vacant former village hall at 120 W. Washington St. Mantell was to pay $480 per month from May 1 through Oct. 31 and would have the option of extending the lease agreement for another two months to Dec. 31.