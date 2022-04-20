Today is Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Illinois was without a basketball coach, pending negotiations with J. Craig Ruby, basketball coach at the University of Missouri. Athletic Director George Huff had been dickering with Ruby, trying to bring him to Illinois.
In 1972, the assessed value of property in Champaign and Urbana increased nearly $13 million (about $90 million in today's dollars) between the previous year and that year.
In 2007, Champaign and Urbana were both taking steps toward becoming more bicycle friendly communities. Urbana had signed a $35,000 contract with the Champaign-Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study to prepare a bicycle master plan, while Champaign and its park district had commissioned a $24,900 trails plan from a Skokie firm, Design Collaborative Inc., that would recommend where multiuse paths and on-street bicycle lanes should be installed.