Today is Thursday, April 20, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the first twilight concert of the year was held on the University of Illinois Quad under the leadership of band Director A.A. Harding.
In 1973, a bikeway on California Avenue from Gregory Drive to Broadway Avenue was approved on a 30-day trial basis by the Urbana City Council. The necessary signs and barricades were to be set up for the experimental period beginning May 1.
In 2008, a little rain didn’t stop hundreds of volunteers from coming to Scott Park in Champaign for a day of community service to honor the memory of Austin Cloyd, a former Centennial High School student and one of 32 people killed a year earlier in a mass shooting at Virginia Tech University.