Today is Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana voters overwhelmingly defeated an advisory referendum on the “wheel tax” on automobiles that had been approved by the city council. The vote was 1,210 to 438. Both female and male voters defeated the proposition.
In 1970, the Burnham City Hospital board voted unanimously to reject a request from the Illinois Nurses Association to serve as the collective bargaining agent for nurses at the hospital.
In 2005, though the new pope was once dubbed “God’s Rottweiler,” two priests who had served in Champaign said they knew him as a gentle, even shy man. Monsignor Stuart Swetland of the University of Illinois Newman Foundation said Pope Benedict XVI is a deeply spiritual man who often consults his Greek New Testament or goes off to pray when he is not in the spotlight. Swetland worked for three months with the then-cardinal in 1990, serving in a group of about 30 working on revising the Catholic catechism. A former Holy Cross assistant pastor, the Rev. Christopher Layden, studied in Rome from 1997 to 2002 and often talked with the man formerly known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who was known for his walks about town. They met again the previous week when Layden, now an assistant at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, returned to Rome for the funeral of John Paul II.