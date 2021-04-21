Today is Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, well drillers working at the home of Urbana Police Chief struck a small vein of oil at a depth of 18 feet and the chief was debating whether to explore further. He said he would seek the advice of geologists at the University of Illinois.
In 1971, Illinois Attorney General William Scott sought a court order to restrain the Illinois Central Railroad from burning railroad ties along its right of way in violation of an air-pollution law passed the previous year that prohibits the open burning of refuse in Illinois.
In 2006, the Champaign County Board chastised the county’s supervisor of assessments, and at least two members wanted him to resign. But his lawyer said he would not resign and emphasized that the board formally cleared Curt Deedrich of harassment allegations. The county board voted to go beyond its 10 p.m. deadline and into closed session to discuss allegations by three employees against Deedrich. The board then voted overwhelmingly to support a resolution that Deedrich “is admonished for his inappropriate behavior in referring to an employee in a derogatory manner.”