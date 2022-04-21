Today is Thursday, April 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, U.S. Sen. William B. McKinley of Champaign agreed to be chairman of the Republican state convention.
In 1972, the University Ford building on East University Avenue in Champaign was sold to Norman Ryckman for $130,000 (about $900,000 in today’s dollars). Ryckman owned the Ford Hotel and the Ginza Oriental Market across the street from the former Ford dealership that had moved to Carriage Center on South Neil Street.
In 2007, the University of Illinois planned to launch a notification system that could alert students and employees of emergencies through text messages and automated phone calls. Long before 32 Virginia Tech students were murdered in a mass shooting, the UI had requested bids from companies to establish a system that could send thousands of alerts instantaneously to students, faculty and staff.