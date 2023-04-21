Today is Friday, April 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Ben Martin, a well-known Champaign carpenter, was killed in a construction accident at a bank he had been working on in Harrisburg.
In 1973, Urbana mayor-elect Hiram Paley appointed fellow Democrat Daniel Richards to fill the last half of his four-year term as alderman from Urbana’s primarily Republican fifth ward.
In 2008, a motorist avoiding another vehicle crashed into a historic street clock that had been a familiar feature in downtown Champaign for more than 80 years. The clock was knocked down as a car crashed into it about 10 p.m. Saturday at Neil and Main streets.