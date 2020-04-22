Today is Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, as a master’s sale, Mat Busey bought the Illinois Theatre in Urbana for $18,733, to take a decree of foreclosure for $10,365 and a judgment for $7,488, both held by Busey’s Bank. The Illinois Theatre Company had 15 months in which to redeem the property. In the meantime, Busey said he expected to lease it for theater purposes. He was the only bidder for the property.
In 1970, a clean environment may become a civil right in Illinois, enforceable by the courts, said Henry Green, a local delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention. “A constitutional policy statement on environment will give the people of Illinois something to hang their hats on, or start from, in cleaning up the environment,” Green said on the Earth Day celebration.
In 2005, the Champaign County Board of Review was recommending that the state deny property-tax-exempt status for five Carle Foundation Hospital properties — which could lead to a $2 million property-tax bill that year for the Carle Foundation. Carle said the move “does not bode well for the health of our community.” In a 14-page brief, the county board of review said that 0.5 percent of Carle’s revenues went toward charity care and that it charged low-income uninsured patients its highest list prices. Carle also filed a “large number of lawsuits” against patients who were unable to pay and did not publicize its charity-care program well, the brief said. The report said Carle said it provided $1.3 million in care in 2003, while it posted $312 million in income and a profit of nearly $33 million.