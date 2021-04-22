Today is Thursday, April 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, West End Park in Champaign (now Eisner Park) was to formally open for the season April 28. Festivities would include a parade with all members of the Commercial League baseball teams, bands from the Illinois Central and Illinois Traction companies and a request that all merchants close their businesses at 3 p.m. that day.
In 1971, Champaign County Associate Circuit Judge Roger Little issued a court order restraining the Illinois Central Railroad from burning ties along its right of way.
In 2006, Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said that Norm Buggele and Roland Parker, who were to do business as Aquila Bottling LLC, would not buy the closed Micropack/Clearsource water bottling plant that abruptly closed in January. “Over the course of the negotiations, several things changed that would impact the structure of the project and the timing,” Ingold said. Buggele and Parker told him that timing was critical and that they couldn’t get the equipment purchased and installed by June 1, which they considered the start of the season for the water business.