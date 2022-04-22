Today is Friday, April 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mayor S.C. Tucker of Champaign warned the street railway company that unless immediate action was taken on a new franchise with the city, streetcars and trains would be ordered from city streets at midnight.
In 1972, University of Illinois Chancellor Jack Peltason rejected several demands by about 125 protesters outside of his office, including an end to on-campus military recruiting and free transportation for students to an anti-war rally in Chicago. “These people are old enough to find their own transportation,” he quipped.
In 2007, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign was to host a training and information session at the University of Illinois. “Starting in the summer, students and supporters will travel to Iowa and start spreading the word about Sen. Obama coming from the people who know him best: his constituents,” said Obama’s Illinois downstate director, Anita Decker. “U of I students are essential to that effort and eventually our success in January of ‘08.”