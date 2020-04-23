Today is Thursday, April 23, 2020. Here are local reports 100, 50 and 15 years.
In 1920, a tree for each of the 173 University of Illinois men who died in the world war was planted with appropriate ceremonies in an avenue around the drill field.
In 1970, University of Illinois students packed the courtroom of Magistrate G.R. Skillman for the arraignment of nine students who were charged with interfering with a public institution of higher learning. The students allegedly tried to disrupt a drill of ROTC cadets at the UI Armory.
In 2005, the Urbana City Council was set to consider creating a domestic-partner registry and extending health-insurance benefits to domestic partners of city employees. Both proposals were being put forward by Alderwoman Danielle Chynoweth and would apply to both homosexual and heterosexual couples who are not married.