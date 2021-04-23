Today is Friday, April 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Bob Zuppke Business Men’s World’s Greatest Minstrels — the cream of the crop of Twin City and university talent — was to present its second annual show on three nights the next week.
In 1971, First Federal Savings and Loan Association said it would raze the apartment building at 209 W. Park St. to create a parking lot and add drive-in windows. First Federal was across Park Street from the Howard Johnson motel then under construction.
In 2006, a bill pending in the Illinois House would require the state to put extra cash into its pension systems in years when it experiences healthy revenue growth. The measure, similar to the state’s rainy-day-fund law, was suggested by the Advisory Commission on Pension Benefits in a report issued in November. Teachers Retirement System Executive Director Jon Bauman, who served on that commission, called the legislation an important step that “will help ensure the state’s five pension systems receive financial priority during periods of economic growth.”