Today is Saturday, April 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a meeting between Champaign officials and representatives of the street railway company adjourned without any agreement on a new franchise with the city.
In 1972, Urbana sanitary hauler Charles Johnson, with the help of Housewives Involved in Pollution Solutions, was to expand his recyclable trash pickup service to parts of Champaign in May. He then served 125 Urbana customers who separated their own trash.
In 2007, the Gibson City Council was set to take a stand on Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s proposed gross receipts tax. Mayor Dan Dickey said he placed a resolution on the agenda for the meeting opposing the tax. He said he believed the tax would hurt many businesses in the Gibson City area, so he felt it was appropriate to take a stand to let legislators know how the community stood on the issue.