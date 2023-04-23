Today is Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Champaign County judge declared as “awful” the alarming increase in the number of insanity cases in the county. Three were filed in court that day for a total of 64 for the past year, compared with 40 for the preceding year.
In 1973, the Urbana school board postponed indefinitely the district’s proposed May 12 referendum on a tax-rate increase in its first major action since three new board members were elected April 14. The district had proposed asking for a hike of 37.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the operating and maintenance fund. All three new board members, George Daigh, Russell Zwoyer and R. Banjamin Garrison, had campaigned on platforms calling for further study of the district’s financial situation before holding a referendum.
In 2008, Pekara Bakery won the bidding for the former Lone Star Lodge property on North First Street then owned by the city, beating out proposals for a restaurant/jazz club and a minority business incubator, among others. The Champaign City Council chose Pekara’s $225,000 bid in a 7-0 straw vote.