Today is Friday, April 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the deportation of 18-year-old German refugee Bernard Cordsen was delayed indefinitely, according to a telegram from the boy who had been staying at the Gifford area farm of his uncle, Richard Oltman. Congressman William McKinley of Champaign had intervened on the boy’s behalf.
In 1970, the Illinois Nurses Association claimed that 90 nurses had walked out of Burnham City Hospital, but hospital Administrator William Deems said it was operating normally.
In 2005, Jim Gould, the posh steak and seafood restaurant at downtown Champaign’s One Main Plaza, planned to open its doors to diners May 4. Its grand opening was set for May 6, but it planned a “soft opening” the two days before. Proprietors Jim and Tanya Gould touted the place as “steaks, chops, seafood and all that jazz.” “We’ll have an extensive wine list, with 80 to 100 labels,” said Gould, who opened Biaggi’s in Champaign in 1999 and remained there until the previous October.