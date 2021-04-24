Today is Saturday, April 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Dick Hyatt, a Mahomet youth, was at the county hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, and it was reported that another young man was shot and wounded in a clash between Mahomet and Fisher youths the previous day north of Mahomet.
In 1971, a noise-control ordinance was in the works in Urbana, where at least three council members wanted the city to consider one like that recently enacted in Boulder, Colo.
In 2006, tired of smelling of smoke after coming home from a night on the town, two University of Illinois students decided to circulate a petition to ban smoking in Campustown bars. UI graduate student John Stevo of Blue Island and senior Ryan Fitzgerald of Bethany planned to take their petition to the Champaign and Urbana city councils.