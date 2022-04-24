Today is Sunday, April 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, points involved in the design and location of the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium would be considered at a meeting in Chicago. The approximate site for the stadium was somewhere between Fourth Street in Champaign and the Illinois Central Railroad tracks.
In 1972, downtown Champaign’s second major fire in three months destroyed the Gallenkamp shoe store at 20 Main St. and left a firefighter seriously injured. The Gallenkamp building, which dated to 1872, was immediately west of the remains of the Lane Furniture Co., which was destroyed in a fire Jan. 26.
In 2007, Parkland College board members were to hold a special meeting to grant medical leave to President Robert Exley and talk about business in his absence. The college announced Monday that Exley’s four-week leave would be effective that day.