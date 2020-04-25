Today is Saturday, April 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Owen Winn of the Urbana police force resigned his position to take a job as the policeman for Crystal Lake Park.
In 1970, members of the Illinois Nurses Association were circulating petitions in Champaign-Urbana seeking a show of support for collective-bargaining efforts by nurses at Carle Foundation and Burnham City hospitals.
In 2005, the late author Iris Chang was to be the first recipient of an award recognizing outstanding Asian American graduates of the University of Illinois. The Outstanding Asian American Alumni Award was to be presented at the 10th annual Asian American Leadership Awards ceremony on campus. The award was created to recognize graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the Asian American community, achieved exceptional professional success or supported the UI’s mission.