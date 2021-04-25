Today is Sunday, April 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a cannon fired from the steps of the University of Illinois auditorium announced the student convocations to raise interest in the construction of a stadium.
In 1971, Congressman William Springer called for a partnership of nations that would prevent America’s involvement in future Vietnams. “We need a strategy for the 1970s that can effectively deter not only nuclear war but all levels of armed conflict,” Springer said at a luncheon at the Champaign Country Club.
In 2006, meeting for the last time that academic year, the University of Illinois Senate called for the elimination of Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day. Senators approved a resolution to eliminate “Unofficial,” a popular student drinking holiday held before the actual St. Patrick’s Day. Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day promoted binge drinking and disruptive behavior, reduced class attendance, disrupted classes and undermined the educational mission of the UI, the resolution stated.