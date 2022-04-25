Today is Monday, April 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, songs by the men's glee club at the University of Illinois would constitute the first part of the university radiophone program. The second part would be a short address by Dean C.M. Thompson of the College of Commerce. The program was to take place between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on radio station WRM.
In 1972, the Champaign Fire Department was looking into the possibility that a $250,000 fire ($1.74 million in today's dollars) at the Gallenkamp shoe store in downtown Champaign was arson.
In 2007, the Illinois House voted overwhelmingly to change the University of Illinois Board of Trustees to an elected body and downsize it from 10 voting members to eight. HB 3289 passed on a vote of 113 to 1, and was headed to the Senate for consideration. "It just flew out of here," said state Rep. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, a chief co-sponsor of the bill.