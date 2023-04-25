Today is Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a 67-year-old man cried as he asked a Champaign County judge to lock up his son for three months to free him from alcohol use. After looking up the law, the judge granted the man’s request.
In 1973, the Champaign City Council voted 6-1 to increase the mayor’s salary to $4,800 yearly (about $33,000 in today’s dollars), effective May 1, 1975. The current salary was $2,400 (about $17,000 today).
In 2008, revelers at that year’s Fourth of July festivities could expect more police officers and more post-fireworks entertainment as planners worked to avoid the traffic headaches at the previous year’s Freedom Celebration. It was announced that the fireworks would once again be held at Dodds Park, near Parkland College, where cars were stuck in gridlock for more than an hour in some places after the 2007 show.