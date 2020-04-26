Today is Sunday, April 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, biennial Republican and Democratic party county conventions were held at the Champaign County Courthouse, the Republicans meeting at 11 a.m. and the Democrats at 2 p.m.
In 1970, nurses striking at Burnham City Hospital have been dismissed, effective immediately, hospital administrator Williams Deems said. Deems would not say how many nurses were fired but noted that it was approximately 35 percent of the registered nursing staff at Burnham.
In 2005, U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson didn’t need to wait for the official announcement to voice his displeasure about the IHSA’s impending decision to keep its boys’ basketball state tournaments in Peoria. “I believe the decision is flat-out wrong,” Johnson said this morning. “I don’t dislike Peoria, but the tradition, history and facilities (in Champaign-Urbana) can’t compare.” IHSA Executive Director Marty Hickman told the Peoria Journal Star that the IHSA would recommend the tournaments return to Peoria, the host of the state’s marquee prep event since 1996. Hickman told the Journal Star that Champaign’s bid was impressive but not enough to top Peoria’s.