Today is Monday, April 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, more than $700,000 ($10.2 million in today's dollars) — twice the student quota — was pledged to the Illinois Stadium construction drive the previous at two mass meetings. Every person who subscribed was given an orange button on which a blue I was printed with the words "Stadium Builder."
In 1971, thousands of empty cans were sent back to their maker as Housewives Interested in Pollution Solutions conducted a “very successful” can drive at Hessel Park. The cans were sent to Chicago, where they would be recycled.
In 2006, a crowd of more than 30 supporters of the late community activist John Lee Johnson helped persuade the Champaign City Council to name part of Fourth Street in his honor. The council voted 9-0 in study session to name Fourth between University and Bradley avenues as honorary John Lee Johnson Boulevard. Brown street signs with the honorary name wouldo go up along the 13-block stretch. A formal city council vote was to come within a few weeks.