Today is Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, League Park in Champaign was in good condition for the opening day of the Commercial League season, which was to open with a game between O’Neil’s Pirates and the Legion.
In 1972, Estella Mae Pitts, 47, of the 200 block of Briar Lane, Champaign, was indicted for the attempted murder of 93-year-old Charles E. Jones of Champaign after a shooting in the 1400 block of West Beech Street, Urbana. Jones was reported in critical condition at Mercy Hospital.
In 2007, that year’s eighth-graders would be the last class to don graduation gowns. After little discussion, Danville School Board members voted unanimously to eliminate the eighth-grade graduation ceremony and replace it with a promotional ceremony, starting in 2008.