Today is Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign voters approved overwhelmingly the construction of subways to accommodate improvements to the Illinois Central Railroad.
In 1973, Michael Brotman, a University of Connecticut facilities manager, was named as the second permanent manager in the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts’ four-year history.
In 2008, the C-U Schools Foundation was to give away $200,000 a year to teachers in Champaign and Urbana schools through a new grant program. The foundation announced the Splash Grant Program at its 20th anniversary benefit gala.