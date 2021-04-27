Today is Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, two daring gunmen held up Faulkner’s Drug Store, opposite the City Building and police station, the previous night. They got away with about $30 ($440 in today’s dollars) but passed up a bundle of checks.
In 1971, an ordinance requiring a 5-cent deposit on all beer and soft drink containers sold within Urbana was to be sent to the city council with no recommendation for action by the Intergovernmental Liaison Committee.
In 2006, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was looking into adding a nonvoting University of Illinois student board member, acknowledging that student fees constitute about $3 million a year. The MTD receives student fees of $38 a semester plus other UI funding that is matched by the state. Students, faculty and staff then pay no fare for riding MTD buses.