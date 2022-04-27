Today is Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Charles H. Russell, well known Champaign resident, was found dead in his chair in the office of the Morgan Rug Co. on North Walnut Street. A coroner’s jury rendered a verdict of death by suicide.
In 1972, an ordinance for the annexation of the Sunnycrest Shopping Center on Philo Road was to come before the Urbana City Council the next week. The city had been working on the agreement for the previous two years.
In 2007, computer users would have a chance to put a Tuscola candy shop on "CBS Evening News with Katie Couric." Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in downtown Tuscola was one of three businesses selected by CBS correspondent Steve Hartman for his weekly “Assignment America” feature. Each week, Hartman and his producers chose three possible subjects to be featured on the national newscast. Television viewers then cast their votes for the story they wanted to see.