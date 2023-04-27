Today is Thursday, April 27, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Gov. Len Small signed two bills appropriating $10.5 million for the University of Illinois for the next two years, the full amount asked for by UI President David Kinley.
In 1973, Rob Mango, one of America’s premiere half-milers and captain of the lllini track team, was awarded the University of Illinois Conference Medal of Honor for Proficiency in scholarship and athletics.
In 2008, director Ang Lee returned triumphant to his alma mater for the screening of his 2003 film "Hulk" at Roger Ebert's Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation when he walked on stage along with a surprise serenade of “Illinois Loyalty” by the a cappella group The Other Guys.