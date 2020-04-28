Today is Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the gashouse should be moved out of north Champaign. That is the opinion of numerous residents of the neighborhood in calls to Champaign city commissioners. They say that in recent days, the manufacture of gas for the twin cities has become a nuisance on account of the artillery-like blasts that have shaken the ground at all hours of the day and night. Gas company officials have told the city that the blasts should become less frequent once employees become more familiar with the operation.
In 1970, a resolution recommending continuation of “military officer training” at the University of Illinois was forwarded to the Faculty Senate by the Senate committee on educational policy.
In 2005, a longtime Champaign educator is the new principal at Champaign Central High School. Bill Freyman, 54, is a veteran dean of students at the school and first worked in Unit 4 as a German teacher at Centennial High School in 1971. He was a student teacher then and left local schools twice, first to work for three years as an investigator for then-Champaign County State’s Attorney Tom Difanis. He also left Jefferson Middle School to work in Decatur schools for a period when his two sons, now grown, attended Jefferson. Freyman was hired Tuesday. He replaces Don Hansen, 56, who will retire in June after 35 years in the system.