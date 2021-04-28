Today is Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Roscoe Smith of Mahomet was arrested on a bench warrant charging him with assault to commit murder in the shooting of Howard Hyatt during an altercation. Hyatt was shot through the leg in an altercation between Mahomet and Fisher groups.
In 1971, plant manager Douglas Allen said that the U.S. Industrial Chemicals Co. Plant in Tuscola could be shut down over a pollution controversy. The Illinois EPA had recommended denying a variance from Pollution Control Board rules for air pollution.
In 2006, Robeson Hall was to close as a dormitory for Parkland College students, but its developers promised that something would rise from the east side of West Side Park. Eric Robeson said that the last students were to leave the former hotel in August. The unofficial Parkland dorm opened in 1997, 26 years after it was built as a Howard Johnson hotel.