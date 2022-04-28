Today is Thursday, April 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the program for the May 6 dedication of Champaign County’s memorial marker of the Lincoln Circuit was finalized. Judge F. H. Boggs of Champaign County was president of the Lincoln Circuit Marking Association.
In 1972, Dr. Joseph E. Walton, 61, of Homer was killed when he was struck by a car while jogging along the Homer-Sidney pavement. Walton was a World War II veteran who served in the medical corps in France and England.
In 2007, a plaque and a 7-acre grove of trees on the north side of Weaver Park were dedicated to the 45 people who had served as Urbana Park District board commissioners during the past century. The permanent plaque was dedicated at an Arbor Day ceremony on East Main Street. The park district was celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2007.