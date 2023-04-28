Today is Friday, April 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the state fire marshal was investigating a fire near Homer that destroyed a barn and contents. The fire, on the property of the president of the Homer Bank, was believed to have been intentionally set as revenge for losses suffered in the bank’s failure.
In 1973, Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing said he would hire 100 deputy registrars in response to bills in the state Legislature requiring the re-registration of Illinois voters.
In 2008, Illinois linebacker J Leman, a Champaign Central product, signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings hours after not being selected in the NFL draft. “I feel good,” Leman said. “I’ll prove myself once I get up there.”