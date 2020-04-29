Today is Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, UI football coach Robert Zuppke spoke at a meeting of the HI-Y Club and said that the power of sustained interest, good sportsmanship, punctuality and the ability to put your knowledge to use under fire is required for the “championship spirit.”
In 1970, soon after Wesley Schwengel, a farmer, was re-elected chairman of the Champaign County Board of Supervisors, he appointed a committee to oversee a reorganization that will give Champaign-Urbana control of the county board. The reorganization is required by the state to be in compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s one-man, one-vote ruling. Rural supervisors from the 28 townships outside of Champaign-Urbana have dominated the country board since it was created. But a majority of the new board will come from C-U.
In 2005, Urbana developer Paul Tatman and a partner have signed a contract to purchase the Chancellor Hotel and Convention Center. Tatman said he and his partner, Steve Horve Sr. of Forsyth, signed a contract to purchase the Champaign hotel, for a sum he declined to disclose. The current owner is Stadium View Properties, which is controlled by the Judy family of Champaign. The Chancellor, which opened in the early 1960s, has 224 guest rooms and 23,000 square feet of convention space, according to hotel general manager Paula Cook. Tatman said he’s evaluating what to do with the hotel and will likely decide within a few weeks, after consulting with city officials.