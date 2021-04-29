Today is Thursday, April 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, A.W. Stoolman, a local contractor, was awarded the contract for construction of the Rialto Theater and it was understood that work would begin in a few weeks. The estimated cost of the theater in downtown Champaign was in the neighborhood of $375,000 ($5.5 million in today’s dollars).
In 1971, Champaign Centennial High School was closed following a race riot at which 200 students — both Black and White — engaged in a belt-flying, rock-throwing melee that sent three students to the hospital.
In 2006, the NCAA announced the University of Illinois could not host championship events unless it got rid of Chief Illiniwek. But the UI had yet to decide the exact fate of the 80-year-old symbol. The fact is, it’s a final ruling, said UI Board of Trustees Chairman Lawrence Eppley. “The ruling is in effect today, so we’re subject to the sanctions. Right now, we’re out of compliance,” said Eppley, who said he was disappointed with the NCAA announcement.