Today is Friday, April 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, after two days of consideration, architects, athletic association representatives and campus planners fixed the site of the planned memorial stadium for a location southwest of the University of Illinois Armory between First and Fourth streets in Champaign. The structure would be of brick and stone, with 100 22-foot-tall columns. It would include a double-deck bank of seats with a capacity of 57,700.
In 1972, a community group calling itself The Community People to Stop the War scheduled a peaceful demonstration and march against the war in Vietnam. The march was to begin at West Side Park in Champaign.
In 2007, Roger Ebert, whose speaking voice had been disabled due to a tracheostomy, finally spoke to his audience at his Overlooked Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre. “Good morning, I’m not HAL 9000 developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana,” he said via a voice synthesizer. “I am the computer voice of Roger Ebert. This computer has been programmed to speak my words.”