Today is Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Illinois Agriculture Association accepted the invitation of the Urbana mayor and county agricultural adviser to hold its annual picnic at Crystal Lake Park. A date had not been set, but 10,000 farmers were expected to attend.
In 1973, Champaign County Civil Defense staged the largest civil-defense disaster simulation in the history of the state. It consisted of the derailment of a train transporting flammable chemicals and the crash of a small airplane occurring simultaneously in Wilber Heights, a subdivision north of Interstate 74 on Leverett Road.
In 2008, after 35 years with the Catlin Police Department, and more than 30 years as chief, Fred Reddy, 62, announced his retirement.