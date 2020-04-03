Today is Friday, April 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, $500 worth of Liberty Bonds, bought during the war by Dick Oltman, a prominent farmer living in the “German flats” in northeast Champaign County, were en route to Chicago, having been accepted by immigration officials as surety for Bernhadt Cordsen, an 18-year-old refugee recently found in the Oltman home and since then in the county jail for violation of immigration laws.
In 1970, pickets from two trade union locals walked lines in front of major construction sites at the University of Illinois, Kraft Foods and Chanute Air Force Base. Operating engineers and ironworkers were picketing for higher wages.
In 2005, standing near the corner of Sixth and Green streets, Juan Garcia was enveloped in an orange-clad crush of humanity. Like thousands of others, the University of Illinois junior had been drawn to this ground zero of a pulsating Campustown celebration. And as Illini basketball fans exulted in their favorite team’s latest victory — a 72-57 trouncing of Louisville in the NCAA semifinals at St. Louis — Garcia could only imagine the reaction should Illinois take the final step to a national title. “It’s not even the final yet and this is how crazy it is already,” Garcia said. The party on Green Street stretched for blocks after Illinois stamped its ticket to Monday night’s title game against North Carolina.