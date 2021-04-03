Today is Saturday, April 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana businessmen learned that old brick pavements could be resurfaced with either concrete or asphalt. John Hittell of the Asphalt Association of Chicago said it was a foolish extravagance to take up the old brick pavement.
In 1971, Cal Luther, a freshman basketball coach at Illinois from 1951 to 1954, was named the new basketball coach at the University of Minnesota, succeeding George Hanson.
In 2006, a severe thunderstorm damaged a school north of Oakwood and an old school in Muncie that housed a business and caused a couple of semitrailers to turn over on Interstate 74. The storm, which blew into Vermilion County around 7:30 p.m., also knocked out power throughout the county, downed trees and power lines and damaged some smaller buildings, local officials said.