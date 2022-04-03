Today is Sunday, April 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Gov. Len Small, who went on trial in Waukegan, challenged the legality of the 50 people called for jury service. No women had been selected.
In 1972, former Champaign City Clerk and Treasurer John Upp appeared in circuit court and pleaded innocent to a 29-count indictment charging him with grand theft, habitual failure to account, official misconduct and a number of other counts.
In 2007, Insight Communications agreed to sell its cable system in Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas to Comcast Corp., the companies announced. The sale affected cable subscribers in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Bondville, Homer, Ogden, Philo, Sidney and St. Joseph, as well as several communities in Vermilion County and western Indiana.