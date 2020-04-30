Today is Thursday, April 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the United States Census Bureau has announced the population of Champaign County is 56,945. This is an increase of 5,116 or 9.2 percent since the 1910 Census.
In 1970, the creation of an environmental studies institute is being considered by the University of Illinois at Urbana.
In 2005, the NCAA will spend the next few months reviewing information about how American Indian symbols are used by the UI and other schools. The UI sent a self-evaluation of its use of Chief Illiniwek to the NCAA. Any response by the NCAA likely won’t be made before August, when its executive committee meets to review recommendations on the issue. The NCAA has been looking at the use of American Indian imagery by athletic teams for the past few years. It asked 31 schools with American Indian mascots, logos or nicknames to conduct a self-analysis to determine if they can be seen as offensive.