Today is Friday, April 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, students of the University of Illinois department of journalism were to put out the next day’s News-Gazette. In the near future, they would get a similar try at the (Urbana) Daily Courier.
In 1971, a federal court judge refused to block the start of America’s Amtrak network of passenger trains. The new system was scheduled to go into effect at midnight.
In 2006, instead of film scholars or industry professionals, four children went onstage with critic Roger Ebert to critique “Millions,” the free family matinee movie at Ebert’s Overlooked Film Festival. The youngsters were Jessica Elliott, Gabrielle Parsons and Leo Song, residents of Urbana; and Ebert’s step-grandson, Taylor Evans. They talked about the acting in “Millions” as well as some of its messages about materialism. “Millions,” directed by Danny Boyle, whose other films include “Trainspotting” and “28 Days Later,” tells the story of Damian and his older brother, who discover a satchel with 265,000 British pounds inside after it is flung from a train onto their cardboard playhouse.