Today is Saturday, April 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 5-year-old Lois Mayo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Mayo of Champaign, was killed when she was struck by a car on North Neil Street while walking to Sunday school.
In 1972, the new Ayr-Way IGA, the largest supermarket in central Illinois, was to open in the Ayr-Way shopping center just off Mattis Avenue on Church Street in Champaign. It was the eighth IGA store in Champaign-Urbana. IGA entered the local market in 1947. The new store contained 25,000 square feet, 10 percent more than any other store in Champaign-Urbana.
In 2007, a Tuscola candy shop was to appear on the “CBS Evening News,” thanks to the help of area computer users. CBS News announced that Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in downtown Tuscola was the top choice in internet voting over the weekend. The story of a Greek immigrant named Gus Flesor establishing the shop in 1901 and two granddaughters who reopened the shop in 2003 got more votes than a story on fly fishing for wounded soldiers and a 13-year-old boy who is the CEO of a baseball-bat company.