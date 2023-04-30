Today is Sunday, April 30, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, recently re-elected Urbana Mayor James Elmo Smith announced he planned no changes in his appointments to various municipal offices.
In 1973, in an effort to meet the rising number of campus bicycles, the University of Illinois was to construct a new bicycle parking lot and expand seven existing lots.
In 2008, the baton was passed to a new generation with the opening of the Danville Community Athletic Complex east of Jackson Street and north of Danville High School. For an inaugural relay, two grade school students handed off to two middle school students, who then passed the baton to two DHS track team members, who passed off to two DHS alumni and finally to two community members who crossed the finish line.