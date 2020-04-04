Today is Saturday, April 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, old settlers 80 years and older said they’ve never seen anything like the Easter Sunday blizzard that hit East Central Illinois. The snow started at 4:30 Saturday afternoon and continued all night and day.
In 1970, outgoing University of Illinois President David D. Henry said that “serious consequences” will result from proposed tuition increases and lower faculty raises proposed by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. Tuition at the UI would increase by $172 a year under the Ogilvie plan.
In 2005, long suspected of being an Illini fan, the Alma Mater statue donned an orange jersey. While eating breakfast at Steak ‘n Shake earlier in the day, John Weaver of Champaign came up with the idea of bedecking the “kindly mother” of the University of Illinois with an Illini jersey. Before the four-hour project was completed, the Alma Mater also had an orange headband, an American flag, a black armband in honor of Bruce Weber’s mother and a basketball that looks tiny in the lady’s hand.