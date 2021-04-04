Today is Sunday, April 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the mayor of Urbana was to get a $500-a-year raise — to $1,000 a year ($14,500 in today’s dollars), after city council action the previous night. Aldermen were to be paid $3 per meeting ($44 today).
In 1971, Mayor Charles Zipprodt defended the city of Urbana’s purchase of the Empire Building adjacent to Lincoln Square, saying it was necessary to be flexible in the case of future downtown development.
In 2006, the search for a new Urbana police chief narrowed to two finalists. Acting Chief Michael Bily, a 21-year veteran of the Urbana force, and 10-year Evanston Police Chief Frank Kaminski were to be extensively interviewed by four different city panels.