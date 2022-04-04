Today is Monday, April 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a jury at an inquest exonerated Champaign police Officer Roy Argo in the shooting death of W.R. Swearingen the previous week. Swearingen was shot as Argo attempted to arrest him after police were called to the Swearingen home by his wife.
In 1972, the use of an armed Urbana school district employee to patrol schools at night had come under fire from school board members who said they were unaware that it already was an enacted practice.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council unanimously approved the potential filing of eminent-domain lawsuits against three property owners to acquire land for the ongoing Curtis Road project. As part of the same action, the council also authorized the city seeking "quick-take" legislation from the General Assembly to allow the city to obtain access to the land and allow the courts to settle on a price later. The city, Savoy and Champaign County were working to acquire rights of way and easements from 18 property owners along Curtis Road from Wynstone Drive to Wesley Avenue in Savoy. The city hoped to start construction on that stretch of road in the summer of 2009.