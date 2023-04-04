Today is Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a representative of English Bros. contractors reported that all building craftsmen were off the job. It was unclear if it was a walkout or a lockout, but it stemmed from a wage controversy.
In 1973, Alderman Hiram Paley won convincingly in Urbana’s mayoral race, and fellow Democrats delivered victories needed for a party majority on the city council. Paley would be the city’s first Democratic mayor since 1949.
In 2008, former Belgium police Officer David Lewis hugged family members and friends after he was acquitted of charges that he used his position to sexually abuse a stripper at the Play Pen Gentleman’s Club in March 2006.