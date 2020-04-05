Today is Sunday, April 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Gen. Leonard C. Wood, Republican candidate for president, visited Champaign. He was a guest of the Champaign Rotarians at the Inman Hotel. He arrived by way of a special train from Kankakee and Gilman.
In 1970, a $250,000 building bond issue for Mahomet-Seymour schools passed easily. The money was being sought to build additions to Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet, Mahomet-Seymour High School and the Seymour elementary school.
In 2005, Illinois’ 100th season of basketball missed its storybook ending by a few minutes when the Illini fell to North Carolina, 75-70, in the NCAA championship game in St. Louis. But the Illini finished 37-2, reached the Final Four for the first time since the storied 1989 team and won the Big Ten’s regular-season and tournament championships.